Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Seven Generations Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Generations Energy (SVRGF)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.