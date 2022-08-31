Shardus (ULT) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $13,710.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00478030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.01851017 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00243341 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

