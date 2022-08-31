Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.78. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 4,339 shares trading hands.
SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
