Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.78. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 4,339 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.77) EPS. Sharecare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.