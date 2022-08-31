Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SIHBY opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.81.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
