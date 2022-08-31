Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declines By 10.5%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,529. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
