Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declines By 10.5%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,529. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

