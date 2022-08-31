Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Decreases By 18.7%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
