Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Decreases By 18.7%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 5,360,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,977. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.