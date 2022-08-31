Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Decreases By 12.3%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 628,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

