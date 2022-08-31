Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declines By 14.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $11.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,204. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.