Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Declines By 17.3%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,215 shares of company stock valued at $67,156,007. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

