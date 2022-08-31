Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 6.7%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 8.4 %

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

CMCL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 75,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,169. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

About Caledonia Mining



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Stories

