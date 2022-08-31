Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Drops By 13.9%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPARW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 140,848 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

