Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Decreases By 11.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CD opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

