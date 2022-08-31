Short Interest in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Rises By 7.6%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 722,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CINC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 2,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CinCor Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

