Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Declines By 16.4%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clarim Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLRM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

