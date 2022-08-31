Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Drops By 20.1%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

CLAQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 24,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

