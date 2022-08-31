Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expands By 14.3%

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,719. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. On average, analysts expect that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clene

In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,176,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,934.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 242,942 shares of company stock worth $706,992. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.