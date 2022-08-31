Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expands By 14.3%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,719. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. On average, analysts expect that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clene

Institutional Trading of Clene

In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,176,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,934.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 242,942 shares of company stock worth $706,992. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

