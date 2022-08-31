Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declines By 14.3%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,127. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.