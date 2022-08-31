Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Increases By 6.1%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Conduent stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,908. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $891.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

