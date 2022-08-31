Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Declines By 21.2%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

CTMX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

