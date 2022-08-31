Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Declines By 21.2%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

CTMX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

