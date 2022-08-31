Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Declines By 12.5%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
DYFSF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
dynaCERT Company Profile
