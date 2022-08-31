Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Decreases By 18.7%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

