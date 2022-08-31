Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Grows By 5.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $786,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 144,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ETX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

