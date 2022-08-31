Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Declines By 19.6%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Enel Chile by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 17.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 92.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 299,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 803,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 258,340 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of ENIC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

