Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expands By 6.9%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 951.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. Entegris has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.