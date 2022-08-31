Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Grows By 8.3%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Esprit Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESPGY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 1,908,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,352. Esprit has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

