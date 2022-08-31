Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Drops By 9.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 915,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
Featured Stories
