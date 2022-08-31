Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Declines By 19.3%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

EE traded up 0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of 18.31 and a 1 year high of 30.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 22.62 and its 200-day moving average is 37.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

