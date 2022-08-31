Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Increases By 10.1%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.606 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.