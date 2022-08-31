Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Increases By 12.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 962,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,035. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.