Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Increases By 12.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 962,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.
Globant Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE GLOB traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,035. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
