Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Increases By 10.6%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,089. The stock has a market cap of $288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.94. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

