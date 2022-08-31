Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Grows By 7.9%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCARW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 59,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

