Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Decreases By 15.4%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 411,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 123,149 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 101,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,096. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

