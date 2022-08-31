Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declines By 15.7%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMPT. Wedbush downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Price Performance

About Home Point Capital

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 84,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,087. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $318.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.