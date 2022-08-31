Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Declines By 14.8%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Hongkong Land stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

