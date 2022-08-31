Short Interest in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Drops By 9.7%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

