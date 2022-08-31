Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Drops By 18.6%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 140,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,234. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,784 shares of company stock worth $2,788,633 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

