Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Decreases By 18.0%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter worth $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

