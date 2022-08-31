Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreases By 19.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 44,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 602,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387,282. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

