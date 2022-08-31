Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Drops By 14.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of HCM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,299. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
