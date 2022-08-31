Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Drops By 14.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of HCM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,299. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

