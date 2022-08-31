Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Drops By 15.3%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 395,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Stock Up 9.1 %

About iCAD

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. iCAD has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

