Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Increases By 10.3%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLK. Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 8,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,761. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

