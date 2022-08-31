Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Increases By 9.1%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 18,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,288. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Incyte by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Incyte by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.