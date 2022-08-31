Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Grows By 10.7%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,582,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGXF shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

INGXF stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.64%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.