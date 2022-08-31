Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Increases By 12.1%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 98,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Innodata has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 131.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

