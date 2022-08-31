Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Decreases By 12.6%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intrusion Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,474. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTZ. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $354,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Stories

