Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Declines By 20.1%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

IPW remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.09.

IPW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

