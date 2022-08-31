Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Decreases By 11.4%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus International Group by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 306,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Stories

