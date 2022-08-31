Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Grows By 14.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 721,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 632.8 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

KBCSF opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

KBC Group Company Profile

Further Reading

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

