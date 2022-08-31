Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Grows By 7.1%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.8 %

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

