Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declines By 12.5%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

